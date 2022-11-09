CM accuses Siddaramaiah of indulging in corruption in food and civil supplies, mining, minor irrigation

Addressing a Jana Sankalpa Yatre rally in Raibag, Basavaraj Bommai says that the former Chief Minister was involved in irregularities in several departments and had led the State on a downward path of governance

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah of indulging in corruption in Food and Civil Supplies, Mining and Minor Irrigation departments.

At the BJP Jana Sankalpa Yatre rally in Raibag on Wednesday, Mr. Bommai said that the former Chief Minister had led Karnataka on a downward path of governance.

Mr. Siddaramaiah made money in mining in Ballari and Mangaluru. “He made money by releasing money for civil works that were not completed in Minor Irrigation Department. He also took false credit for the foodgrain distribution programme by placing his images on the packets of foodgrains distributed with Central funds. He appropriated the Central scheme,’‘ Mr. Bommai said.

He virtually kicked off the party’s campaign rally in Raibag. He addressed the Jana Sankalpa Yatre rally and spoke of his government’s achievements. A few days ago, some local BJP leaders had said that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa will speak at the Raibag rally. But Mr. Yeddiyurappa did not attend it.

Ministers Govind Karjol, Bairati Basavaraj and Shashikala Jolle, Members of Parliament Anna Saheb Jolle and Iranna Kadadi, Members of Legislative Assembly Duryodhan Aihole, P. Rajeev, Members of Legislative Council Lakshman Savadi and N. Ravikumar, the former MPs Prabhakar Kore and Ramesh Katti and others were present.

Later, at a rally in Khanapur, he gave an oath to all leaders and workers to work for the party. The pledge included a line for aspirants of party ticket that said that “I may be one of the many aspirants. But once the party decides on the candidate, I will accept it and work for the candidate’s victory’‘. This is being seen as a pre-emptive measure by the party to quell dissent in the party’s taluk unit that has several aspirants who belong to the BJP and who have crossed over from the MES and other parties.