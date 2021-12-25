City celebrates Christmas

Churches across Mysuru were specially decked up for Christmas which was celebrated on Saturday amidst the Omicron scare.

People thronged the churches, especially St. Philomena’s Church in Lashkar Mohalla, and took part in the mass prayers.

Despite curbs, people, keeping precautions in mind, gathered at the churches and greeted each other.

The St. Philomena’s Church, also a major tourist attraction, was colorfully decorated and the people, wearing Santa cap, were seen happily moving around, greeting their friends and relatives, after lighting candles and prayer sessions. They took selfies with the church in the background. The church premises had selfie points among other attractions.

Compared to last year, the people came out to celebrate at the churches in more numbers this time and the key reason has been vaccination against COVID-19. No vaccine was available during this time last year and therefore the celebrations were quiet.

The midnight mass was held at the brightly lit St. Philomena’s Church and also in other churches in the city. Bishop K.A. William placed the idol of infant Jesus in the crib around midnight at St. Philomena’s Church and thereafter the prayers were held. He conveyed his Christmas message.

Meanwhile, the malls here had attractions marking the Christmas celebrations with special decorations done for drawing the visitors. The shopping malls have turned into festive destinations with the shoppers seen taking selfies with the brilliantly lit Christmas tree around. Marking the occasion, they were seen wearing the Santa cap and shopping with families and friends. The corners at the malls were beautifully decked up with Christmas trees, big stars, bells and so on. The special cakes made for the occasion were relished by the shoppers. The festive mood was evident at the malls, which had announced special sales on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

Some bakeries in the city had baked rich plum cakes for the celebrations. Neighborhood shopping areas have put up shacks selling special eateries for the Christmas season. Varieties of cakes, cupcakes, cookies and much more were available.