CID sleuths intensify Neha murder investigation

April 29, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have intensified investigation of the murder of college student Neha Hiremath. Accused Fayaz has already been arrested.

On Monday, Deputy Inspector-General of CID Sudhirkumar Reddy visited Hubballi.

As the six-day custody of the accused ended on Monday, the CID sleuths are now expected to produce him before court.

Meanwhile, the ABVP launched a signature campaign in Hubballi on Monday seeking death penalty for the accused Fayaz. The ABVP also pressed for handing over the case to the CBI.