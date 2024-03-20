Chikkamagaluru police seize valuables at check-posts

March 20, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Shivamogga

The Chikkamagaluru police seized gold rings worth over ₹5 lakh being carried without supporting documents at Vasthare Junction near Aldur on Tuesday.

Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amathe informed the media that the police at the check-post stopped the car, and while checking the belongings of the passengers, they found gold rings weighing about 90 gm.

In another case, the police seized ₹1.5 lakh in cash from a person who was travelling by car near Kadur.

As the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the Chikkamagaluru district administration has set up check-posts at different locations to check the transportation of freebies, cash, and other items, to woo voters ahead of the elections.

Those who carry ₹50,000 or more in cash have to produce documents relevant to support the source of the money. The officials seize the amount or the valuables transported without documents.