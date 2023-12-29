Central University invites applications for 2024-25 PG courses; CUET from March 11-28

December 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for various postgraduate courses for the academic session 2024-25 in Central Universities has begun, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana has said.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Prof. Satyanarayana said that CUET will be conducted in the Computer Based Test mode.

The online submission of application forms for postgraduate programmes will be open till January 24, 2024 (up to 11.50 p.m.). The process started on December 26, 2023.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website on March 7 and the examinations will be conducted from March 11 to March 28.

He said that candidates can also apply on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/, the details of which are available on Central University of Karnataka website, www.cuk.ac.in.

The last date for paying exam fee is January 25 (up to 11.50 p.m.) through net banking/credit/debit card and UPI. Candidates have a provision for corrections in the particulars of their applications on the website from January 27 to January 29 (up to 11.50 p.m.).

Prof. Satyanarayana said that the NTA will conduct the postgraduate entrance test for Central Universities and other participating universities across the country. More than 600 seats will be available for 29 postgraduate programmes and one B.Ed programme in the university here.

Replying to a query, Prof. Satyanarayana said that the maximum intake capacity for most of the programmes is 40, while the B.Ed course offers 55 seats, Master of Technology Power and Energy Engineering and RF and Microwave Engineering have 18 seats each.

The new courses introduced last academic year, including Master of Performing Arts in Music (Hindustan Vocal) and MPA Instrumental (Tabla), have 15 seats each. The university has proposed to introduce a Master of Visual Arts (Painting) this academic year, he added.

Of the total 40 seats for each postgraduate programme, three seats are reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS), three seats for Kalyana Karnataka region, one each seat reserved for Jammu and Kashmir migrants, children of Defence personnel, physically challenged and NCC category.

Controller of Examinations of the university Kota Sai Krishna was present.