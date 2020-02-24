BSY to attend dinner with Trump

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will fly to New Delhi on Tuesday and attend the Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of U.S. President Donald Trump the same day. Several Chief Ministers have been invited to the event.
Speaking to presspersons on Monday, Mr. Yediyurappa confirmed that he had got an invitation for the dinner but he might skip it as he had a few important commitments related to the Budget.
However, later in the day, he cancelled the engagements for Tuesday and the Budget preparation meeting, and decided to fly to New Delhi.
