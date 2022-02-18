Boy sporting tilak stopped from entering college

Bajrang Dal activists stage protest

Bajrang Dal activists began a protest in front of the Government PUC College at Indi in Vijayapura district after college authorities stopped a male student who was sporting a tilak from entering the campus.

The boy was asked to remove the tilak before entering the college. But he refused and was asked to go home.

On learning about this incident, some Bajrang Dal activists gathered outside the college and shouted slogans against the college and teachers.

Pramod Mutalik, founder of Sri Rama Sene, supported the activists. "Sindhur is not a religious symbol. It is part of the culture of the country. This can not be banned in accordance with the Education Department circular on religious symbols," he told The Hindu.

Mr. Mutalik sought strict action against the lecturers who had stopped the boy from entering the college. The teachers should be dismissed, he said.

He claimed that there was an international conspiracy behind the pro-hijab movement.