Board exams for Classes 5, 8 and 9 students begin

March 11, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Summative Assessment-2 (board exam) for students of classes 5, 8, and 9 began across the State on Monday. Around 28 lakh students from 69,137 government, aided and unaided schools of State curriculum wrote the exams.

On the first day, the Kannada examination was held and students of classes 5 and 8 said it was easy. But class 9 students said that some questions were tricky.

A teacher from a Government High School, Bengaluru, said, “The Kannada language paper for class 9 was a bit tough. Some tricky questions created confusion among the students.”

The Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court allowed the government to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, and 9 as per schedule on March 7, 2024. The Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSQAAC) is conducting the examination.

This year too, the government is providing the answer sheets to all students at free of cost. The English language exam will be held on Tuesday.

Karnataka / Bangalore / test/examination / students / school / Kannada / English

