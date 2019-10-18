BJP workers told to work together for win in all Yadgir Assembly segments

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that the party should win all four Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district in the next Assembly elections and root out the other parties.

He was addressing a party workers meeting in Yadgir on Thursday.

Mr. Kateel, who paid his maiden visit to the district after becoming new chief of the party in the State, said that the performance of the BJP in the last Assembly elections by winning two seats out of four was good. But, it should do better in the next Assembly elections by winning all four segments, defeating the Congress and the Janata Dal(S).

Therefore, party leaders from all taluks, blocks and workers from the grass-root level should extend coordination and come together to make it easy for party candidates to win comfortably, he said.

The BJP state president lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing India’s richest traditions and culture to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping during the latter’s recent visit to the country for informal talks at Mammallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

“Earlier there had been no such effort to showcase the country’s culture to VVIPs from other countries when they visited India,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Mr. Modi, the party has been winning all elections and it is possible that the BJP will help realise Congress Mukt Bharat in the coming days,” he said

Narasimha Naik, MLA, Chandrashekhargowda Maganur, BJP district unit president, A.B. Maalakaraddi, Veerabasantreddy Mudnal and Guru Patil, former MLAs, Nagarathna Kuppi, Arun Kumar, H.C. Patil and others were present.