Bhagavad Gita Abhiyan Maha Samarpan rally in Belagavi today

December 22, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will speak at the Maha Samarpan rally organised by the Sri Bhagavad Gita Abhiyan and Jana Kalyan Trust in Belagavi on Saturday. The rally will start at the RLS College Stadium at 4 p.m.

Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi will deliver a special address.

Sri Gangadharendra Saraswati Swami of Sonda Swarnavalli Math, Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Math, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti will speak.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore, Gopal Jinagouda, Parameshwar Hegde, Subramanya Bhat, M.K. Hegde and office-bearers of the abhiyan committee will be present.

