BEML manufacturing medical oxygen units

In a bid to mitigate the oxygen shortage in the country, defence PSU major BEML has started manufacturing 960 LMP medical oxygen units at its KGF complex.

The units have been set up under a transfer of technology agreement with Defence Bio Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory under the DRDO.

A release said that the first set of units has been rolled out and is being delivered to Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences. The BEML has received orders for 100 units in May 2021 under PM Cares fund and they will be supplied by the end of July.

The release said that in coordination with the district-level medical authorities, BEML is also establishing a 960 LPM capacity medical oxygen unit in one of the designated hospitals in Karnataka under CSR.