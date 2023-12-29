Belagavi-Mysuru Express to be speeded up from January 1

December 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway has decided to provide an experimental stoppage for the following trains at Kuppam Railway Station for three months: Train No 07153 Narasapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express will arrive at /depart from Kuppam at 7.07 a.m./7.08 a.m. with journey commencing from Narasapur on Friday.

Train No 07154 SMVT Bengaluru-Narasapur Express will arrive at/depart from Kuppam at 12.15 p.m./12.16 p.m. with journey commencing from SMVT Bengaluru on Saturday.

It has been decided to increase the speed of Train No 17301 Mysuru-Belagavi Express and Train No 17302 Belagavi-Mysuru Express from January 1, 2024.

There will be some revision in the timings of these trains: Train No 16508 KSR Bengaluru-Gandhidham Express, Train No 16210 Mysuru-Ajmer Express, Train 16506 KSR Bengaluru-Gandhidham Express, Train No 16532 KSR Bengaluru-Ajmer, Train No 16534 KSR Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express, Train No 17311 Dr MGR Chennai Central-SSS Hubballi Express, Train No 22698 Dr MGR Chennai Central-SSS Hubballi Express, Train No 06267 Arsikere-Mysuru Express Special and Train No 11035 Dadar-Mysuru Express. More details can be had from the railway website.

In view of safety-related works at Bahanaga Bazaar-Khantapara of Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, Train No 12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express journey commencing on January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20 and 27 will be regulated for 45 minutes en route. Train No 12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express journey commencing on December 29, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16 and 23 will be regulated for 30 minutes en route.

Diversion

South Central Railway has notified the diversion of trains due to ongoing safety-related works.

Train No 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati Express, Train No 18111 Tatanagar-Yesvantpur Express, Train No 18637 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Express, Train No 12835 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Express and Train No 12889 Tatanagar-SMVT Bengaluru Express will be diverted.

AC coach

East Coast Railway has notified temporary augmentation of one additional AC three-tier Coach to clear extra rush of passengers on these services: Train No 12845 Bhubaneswar-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express with journey commencing from Bhubaneswar between January 7 and 28. Train No 12846 SMVT Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Weekly Express with journey commencing from SMVT Bengaluru between January 8 and 29.

Approved

The Railway Board has given approval to extend services of the following trains with existing timings, stoppages, composition and fare structure: Train No 07355 SSS Hubballi-Rameswaram, which was earlier notified to run from SSS Hubballi till December 30, will be further extended for a period from January 6 to March 30. Train No 07356 Rameswaram-SSS Hubballi, which was earlier notified to run from Rameswaram till December 31, will be further extended for a period from January 7 to 31. Train No 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Jn., which was earlier notified to run from Vijayapura till December 31, will be further extended for a period from January 1 to March 31. Train No 07378 Mangaluru Jn.-Vijayapura Express, which was earlier notified to run from Mangaluru Jn. till January 1, will be further extended for a period from January 2 to April 1.

Stoppage

East Coast Railway has decided to provide an experimental stoppage for Train Nos 18463/18464 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express at Nirakarpur Railway Station.

Train No. 18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Express journey commencing from Bhubaneswar on December 31 will arrive at Nirakarpur at 6.27 a.m. and leave at 6.29 a.m. Train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express journey commencing from KSR Bengaluru on Friday will arrive at Nirakarpur at 5.05 p.m. and leave at 5.07 pm from Saturday.

Partially cancelled

South Western Railway has decided to extend the partial cancellation of Train No 07589/07590 Tirupati-Kadiridevara Palli-Tirupati Express due to yard modification work and commissioning of absolute block stations at Siddapur, Karatagi and Kadiridevara Palli.

Train No 07589 Tirupati-Kadiridevara Palli Express will short terminate at Guntakal instead of Kadiridevara Palli and partially cancelled between Guntakal and Kadiridevara Palli. Train No 07590 Kadiridevara Palli-Tirupati Express will originate from Guntakal instead of Kadiridevara Palli and partially cancelled between Kadiridevara Palli and Guntakal.

Cancelled

Central Railway has notified regulation/rescheduling/short termination/origination/cancellation of trains due to Preparatory-Pre-NI & NI works till February 20 at Sangli-Miraj station yard for commissioning of doubling work in the Pune division.

The following trains will be cancelled/partially cancelled due to four hours line block for safety-related works between Kotturu and Hagaribomanahalli: Train No 06245 Hosapete-Harihar Special commencing journey from Hosapete will remain cancelled till January 23. Train No 06246 Harihar-Hosapete Special commencing journey from Harihar will remain cancelled till January 24. Train No 07395 Ballari-Davangere DEMU commencing journey from Ballari will remain partially cancelled between Hosapete and Davangere till January 23. Accordingly, this train will be short terminated at Hosapete. Train No 07396 Davangere-Ballari DEMU commencing journey from Davangere will remain partially cancelled between Davangere and Hosapete till January 23. Accordingly, this train will be short originated from Hosapete.