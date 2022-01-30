Belagavi firm to build 6,000 houses in Rwanda

The Department of MBA at KLS Gogte Institute of Technology organised an online international conference on Indo African Businesses-Strategic Perspective in Belagavi recently.

Belagavi-based developer and CREDAI office-bearer Chaitanya Kulkarni said that CGK Constructions and Real Estate Private Limited, Belagavi, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rwanda Housing Authority to build 6,000 houses with an investment of about ₹1,500 crore at Kigali, Rwanda (East Africa).

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who inaugurated the conference virtually, stressed on the importance of revitalising relations between India and the African continent.

He said that there are endless possibilities for cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, small-scale industry and solar power.

President of Wolkite University, Ethiopia, Faris Delil Yesuf applauded the efforts made by GIT to create a forum for mutual dialogue between the two countries. He said that the conference will focus on India-Africa cooperation on techno economic capacity building, skill development, trade relations with respect to export and import and several other aspects of the Indo-African pact.

Chairperson, Centre for African Studies, JNU, Ajay Kumar Dubey said that historically, India has been a part of Africa’s movement of self-rule, growth story, development and capacity building based on mutual respect. People of Indian origin have been instrumental in the development journey of the continent for over five generations now, he said.

The conference was organised in association with Wolkite University, Ethiopia, African Studies Association of India (ASA) and the Centre for African Studies, JNU, New Delhi, said a release.