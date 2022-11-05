BBMP develops open space near Maurya Circle into an urban ‘katte’

Gandhi Park near Maurya Circle has been renovated with an amphitheatre, a colourful automated watering system and a gazebo with a sitting area. The BBMP spent ₹1.23 crore on the project. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

One of Bengaluru’s important protest venues, Gandhi Park near Maurya Circle, has been renovated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with an amphitheatre, a colourful automated watering system and a gazebo with a sitting area. The BBMP spent ₹1.23 crore for the project.

The site has been renovated after the white topping of Seshadri Road was completed a few months ago that had created an open, unused space near the junction, according to the BBMP officials.

To avoid dumping

“Since there were chances of the dead spaces nearby being used as garbage dumping spots, we thought we would facelift the dead space and the park. The busy junction has been renovated with the concept of kattes (a space where people sit and chat). People can use the space for cultural activities,” BBMP Chief Engineer (Projects) Lokesh M. told The Hindu.

The project is designed by Sensing Local, an urban living lab, The Hull, a private architecture firm, along with the BBMP and the space will be given to a company under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity to maintain for two years, officials said.

Citizens also appreciated the authorities for reclaiming the unused 13,000 sq.ft and turning it into a public space. Avid cyclist and resident Nihar Thakkar, said, “I loved this transformation of a busy junction to a beautiful public space. There is so much potential for dead spaces in our city to be reimagined and converted into comfortable and attractive public destinations.”

Maintenance is key

Sangeetha Kumar, another resident said, “The redevelopment of the space is beautiful. However, it should be maintained well by the civic body and the money spent on it should not go to waste. Many places, especially the innovative public space created in the city earlier, have not been maintained well, particularly those created under flyovers.”

The BBMP is also planning to develop similar public spaces in various parts of the city. “We are also planning a similar space under the Anand Rao Circle flyover in the Central Business district area and other places too,” Mr. Lokesh added.