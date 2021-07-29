Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai cannot work independently, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah.  

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said here on Wednesday that Basavaraj Bommai, being a nominee of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, could not function independently.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government will be remote-controlled by Mr. Yediyurappa whose sway on the administration will continue.

He said it was not correct to criticise Mr. Bommai. “Let us wait and see and I wish that he governs well,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

However, he said that a change of Chief Minister will not bring about any change in the State nor in the ideology of the BJP. “Neither the anti-minority and anti-Dalit stance of the BJP nor its communal agenda will take a backseat,” said Mr. Siddarmaiah. He added that one could not assert that the qualities of a father would pass on to the son and refused to compare Mr. Bommai with S.R. Bommai.


