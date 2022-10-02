Attack on Yogeshwar’s car: Cases filed against 14 JD(S) workers

A day after Janata Dal (Secular) workers attacked the car in which former Minister and BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar was travelling, Channapatna Rural police have booked cases against 14 JD(S) workers on the charge of hurling stones and eggs at the former Minister even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said details were being collected about the incident.

The police action came after the MLC’s driver Venkatesh filed a police complaint and a FIR under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed, the police said.

On Sunday, Mr. Bommai said that details about the Channapatna incident have been collected, and everyone must follow rules and protocol in government functions and programmes. “There is no place for violence here. What is important is that the grants must reach people more than the prestige,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Despite a relative calm in the politically sensitive area that has seen intense poll battle between Mr. Yogeshwar and former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, sources said that the party cadres are restive.

A JD(S) source said that Mr. Kumaraswamy has taken the violation of protocol in not informing him about the foundation laying ceremony seriously, and that he is keen to fight it out. “There has been no approval for the project yet. If an MLC can get ₹50 crore for some works randomly, then every MLC is entitled to get such funds. JD(S) MLCs would also seek such huge allocation,” sources said, pointing out that Mr. Yogeshwar has been nominated as MLC under artist category and not from Channapatna region.

Mr. Yogeshwar lost to Mr. Kumaraswamy in a keenly contested poll from Channapatna Assembly constituency in 2018 and the contest is expected to play out again in 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, continuing his tirade, Mr. Kumaraswamy challenged Higher Education Minister and Ramanagaram district in-charge Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan for a public debate on the secret behind the release of ₹50 crore and how much funds have been released for Ramanagaram district after the BJP government came to power. In a series of tweets, he questioned the BJP’s contribution to the development of Ramanagaram district. Party sources said that Mr. Kumaraswamy has reasons to believe that the entire foundation stone laying ceremony was planned by Mr. Ashwath Narayan to politically embarrass him.

With several JD(S) workers injured in the incident and being treated, sources said that the JD(S) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy paid a visit to the hospital where they are being treated.