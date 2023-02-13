Army Chief flies LCH

February 13, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande flew the indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH) Prachand on the inaugural day of the Aero India on Monday.

General Pande said that he was very impressed with the features of the helicopter, especially its manoeuvrability. “It is capable of meeting the combat requirements,” he said. LCH is a 5.5-ton class combat helicopter designed and developed by HAL.

He added that efforts were on to build a system to fight future wars with completely indigenous systems in the next eight to ten years. He also said that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has emphasised the need to be self-reliant in niche technologies to fight the future war.