January 31, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

EqualizeRCM India has appointed Bhaskar Kalale as its chairman. He will help EqualizeRCM improve operational efficiency and develop operational strategies to prepare the company to meet future growth targets, a release said here. Prior to joining EqualizeRCM, Mr. Kalale served as the president at Theorem India Pvt Ltd. He was the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru Zone in 2019, and is currently a charter and board member at The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Mysuru chapter, the note said.