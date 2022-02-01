Aland Chalo to purify, protect Shivalinga

Condemning the action of those who threw human faecal matter on a Shivalinga present on the premises of Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Ansari Shareef Dargah in Aland town recently, Siddalinga Swami, honorary president of Sri Ram Sene and head of Karuneshwar Mutt, Andola in Jewargi taluk, has announced that he will take out a Aland Chalo on March 1 to perform religious ceremonies for purifying the Shivalinga.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, the swamiji said that the Sene members will organise Shiva Mala Abhiyan for five days before taking out the rally.

The swamiji also demanded that the State Government permit the construction of a temple to protect the Shivalinga there.

‘Remove restrictions’

He also condemned the State Government’s decision to extend the existing ban on religious gatherings and annual car festivals, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The State Government has relaxed lockdown-like curbs, removed night curfew and allowed the reopening of schools and also hotels and bars with 50% capacity, but it continues to restrict religious congregations and annual car festivals, he said.

The State Government should relax COVID-19 norms and give permission to conduct jatra mahotsavs and religious ceremonies, the swamiji demanded.