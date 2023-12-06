AIISH to host audiology conference in Mysuru from December 7

December 06, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) will organise the 2nd AIISH International Audiology Conference (AIISH-IAC) on December 7 and 8. The event will be held on the AIISH campus in Mysuru, and the conference aims to serve as a platform for the get-together of students, experts, researchers, and practitioners in the field of audiology.

This year’s conference is centred around the theme “Bridging the gap between theory and clinical practice in Audiology: Tinnitus, Hyperacusis and Vestibular Disorder.”

Delegates can anticipate a rich, engaging agenda featuring keynote sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and poster presentations, a release from AIISH said here.

As part of a new initiative, a campus interview has been organised from the placement cell — AIISH, providing a unique opportunity for young and talented audiologists to connect with renowned companies.

Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Health Officer (DHO), Mysuru and Dr. Suresh, Professor and Head of the Department of Neurology, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) will be the chief guest at the inaugural session and Dr. Ajish K. Abraham, in-charge Director, AIISH will preside.

“It is well documented that the vestibular system plays an important role in establishing balance. The eyes (visual system), ears (vestibular system) and proprioception (the ability of the body to sense movement) need to be intact. The brain, which compiles this information, needs to be functioning effectively. Any disorder in the balance makes an individual feel unsteady. It may be accompanied by symptoms of being dizzy, or have a sensation of movement, spinning, or floating,” the AIISH explained in the release.

Tinnitus is commonly described as a ringing sound but some people hear other types of sounds like roaring or buzzing. Tinnitus is common, with surveys estimating that 10 to 25% of adults have it. Children can also have tinnitus. AIISH is equipped with a world-class infrastructure for testing and rehabilitation of individuals having hearing problems related to balance, sound in the ear (tinnitus), and reduced tolerance for sounds (hyperacusis), the release said.