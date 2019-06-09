Agrarian activities pick up in Vijayapura

With the district receiving good pre-monsoon showers in May-end and light showers in the first week of June, agrarian activities are increasing here. Till May-end, the district on an average receives 77.4 mm of rain and this time it has received 36.7 mm. The spell of rain on June 3 covered almost all parts of the district and it has helped farmers start preparing for the kharif season.

According to Agriculture Department officials, the district has targetted 4.3 lakh hectares for the kharif season.

“If the district receives two more good spells, then farmers will be able to start sowing,” the officials said.

Since the farmers in the district are taking a keen interest in cultivating toor for the last six years as it gets more revenue, the department has also decided to procure more of its seeds. The officials also said that the seeds are being stored in 18 raitha samparka kendras in the district to distribute among the farmers.

The department has also advised farmers to purchase seeds and fertilizers only from authorised shops.

It has issued the list of authorised shops and officials to complain to in the event of sub-standard seeds or fertilizers being sold. “We have been raiding shops that are not authorised to sell them. However it is the responsibility of the farmers also to be careful and let us know if they come across any such cases,” they added.