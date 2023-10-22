A student from New Delhi dies in accident near Hassan

October 22, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 24-year-old student, native of New Delhi, died and six others suffered injuries in an accident near Channarayapatna in Hassan district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Akanksha, a native of New Delhi. She has been a student at IBS College in Bengaluru. The injured are Jai Sagar of Haryana, Neerashree of Rajasthan, Jyothi of West Bengal, and Shreya, Bagesh and Nisvarth of Maharashtra.

They are all classmates in the Bengaluru college. They hired a taxi to visit one of their classmate in Udupi during the festival vacation.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit an electric pole near Shettihalli in Channarayapatna taluk early morning. Akanksha died on the spot. Others suffered injuries. They are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hassan.

Channarayapatna Traffic police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Jai Sagar, one of the injured.