Swaraanubhuthi: Subsidised entry coupons for students

Students can get entry to Swaraanubhuthi, a musical event featuring Raghu Dixit at Kalamandira here on Saturday, through subsidised coupons.

A statement from Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) said that spot entry coupons of Rs. 500 and Rs. 200 will also be available at the venue for students.

Students need to bring their school/college identity cards to the venue.

The event scheduled to be held between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. is an effort to sustain the SVYM’s palliative care initiative, which has so far reached out to more than 500 individuals including 178, who are currently receiving care.

More details can be obtained by contacting Ramakrishna Mudre, Director of Palliative Care, SVYM, Vivekananda Institute of Leadership Development, Hebbal, Ring Road, Mysuru on: 0821-2415412 or 9886379529, 9686666155, 9900408284.