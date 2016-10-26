Sahitya Academy awards today

The Karnataka Sahitya Academy has organised an award function for 2015 and the best book award function for 2014 at the SJM Dental College auditorium here at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The award would be presented to Krishnamurthy Hanur, H.S. Shivprakash, L. Hanumantaiah, Nemichandra and H. Nagaveni.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Karnataka Sahitya Academy chairperson Malati Pattanshetty said that the award includes a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, a certificate and citation. Earlier, the cash prize for the award was just Rs. 10,000 but recently it was increased to Rs. 50,000. The cash prize for the best book award was also increased to Rs. 25,000 from Rs. 5,000.