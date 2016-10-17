Karnataka

Farmer ends life

A 58-year-old farmer in Abburu village of K.R. Nagar taluk has committed suicide by consuming poison.

According to the police, the deceased, Puttaraju, had sown paddy, ginger and tobacco on his two-acre land. He consumed the poison at his farmland on Saturday and was admitted to a hospital in Hassan, where he died early on Sunday. According to the police, Puttaraju’s relatives say he took the step because of crop failure. He had obtained loans from a co-operative bank and a few private moneylenders.

