Cong., Opposition set to turn the heat on each other

The month of November has seen a dip in temperature in the border district of Belagavi, but the winter session of the State legislature starting Monday is all set to generate enough heat as the Opposition as well as the ruling Congress have geared up to tackle each other on various issues.

During the 10-day session, the principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to demand the resignation of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait, who has been accused of watching objectionable pictures of women during the Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The issue has provided enough ammunition to the BJP, which is opposed to holding Tipu Jayanti.

Regional issues

The BJP is also trying to put the government on the mat on issues pertaining to North Karnataka, such as the alleged failure of the government in responding to drought, shortage of drinking water, and issues related to the Upper Krishna Project and the Mahadayi row.

Presiding officers of both the Houses have indicated that a day or two would be dedicated for discussions on issues concerning North Karnataka.

On the law-and-order front, the BJP is keen to raise the issue of what it calls a spate of murders of right-wing activists in the State in the recent past. The contentious issue of the government deciding to go ahead with the construction of the steel flyover in Bengaluru despite opposition by environmentalists and civic groups is also expected to be taken up during the discussion. The Janata Dal (Secular), which is trying to strengthen its organisational set-up in North Karnataka to shun the image of being a party confined to the southern region, is bound to use the occasion to tackle the government on various issues. Party State president H.D. Kumaraswamy is already building up the tempo by taking a house on rent in Hubballi.

Big fat wedding

On its part, the Congress wants to highlight the problems being faced by the people due to the impact of demonetisation. Some Congress leaders are also considering the possibility of taking the BJP head-on by raising the issue of the former Minister and mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy organising his daughter’s wedding on a grand scale.

The heat is building up outside the legislature too as sugarcane growers are planning to stage a protest demanding higher fair and remunerative prices for their crop.

The Janata Dal (Secular) too is planning to corner the government on various issues