Children’s literary conference in Dharwad in January

Gubbacchi Gudu, a forum for the promotion of learning among children, will host the three-day All Karnataka Children’s Literary Conference and a cultural convention here from January 6.
Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha general secretary and writer Shankar Halgatthi said 2,000 children from various districts were expected to take part in the event and nearly 1,000 children here would host them. More than 500 children’s writers, thinkers, parents and teachers too would take part.
When compared with developed nations, children had been neglected in India. “The importance shown by developed countries towards nurturing of children, their literature, and protecting their rights and education, is not found in India. Though people are speaking at length on ensuring children rights, these have remained lip-service and nothing has been implemented.”
The Gubbacchi Gudu and Chilipili Balaga had been working in this direction and was regularly holding programmes for the personality development of children. Literary activities too had been given a boost. Last year, the organisation had conducted five State-level conventions on children’s literature at Hubballi, Gadag, Dharwad and Belagavi, he added.
The event would be held at Ulavi Channabasaveshwar temple premises. District in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni would be the reception committee chairman, Mr. Halagatti said.
