9,523 new cases in Karnataka

The State recorded as many as 9,523 COVID-19 cases and 10,107 recoveries on Sunday. With this, the State has seen a total of 7.1 lakh positive cases and 5.8 lakh recoveries.

Of the over 9,000 new positive cases, 4,623 were reported in Bengaluru. As many as 75 people succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of COVID-19-related deaths across Karnataka to 9,966. The media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday had two new features: the positive rate for the day and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for the day. On Sunday, the positivity rate stood at 9.53%, and the CFR at 0.79%.

The media bulletin also stated that a total of 904 patients have been admitted in intensive care units across different hospitals. There are a total of 1.2 lakh active cases in the State.

A total of 99,923 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the State, including 38,731 rapid antigen tests.