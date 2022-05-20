59-year-old brain dead woman’s organs donated

The liver, kidneys, heart valves, and corneas of a 59-year-old woman, who had been declared brain dead due to brain stem failure at a hospital in Mysuru, were donated to recipients in hospitals of Mysuru and Bengaluru.

A statement from Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru said Jayamma was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on May 12. “The initially CT scan showed a brain stem infarct. She was shifted to ICU immediately for life support and intensive care,” the statement said.

Jayamma suffered from severe headaches before she was hospitalised. However, she was declared brain dead at 1.30 p.m. on May 16 by a panel of doctors at the hospital as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act, 1994.

“Jayamma was healthy before this incident and further tests confirmed her eligibility for organ donation. Her family was counselled for organ donation,” the statement said.

Jeeva Sarthakathe officials initiated the process as per the organ recipients’ waiting list. Two kidneys, a liver, heart valves, and corneas were harvested with cross-clamp at Apollo BGS Hospital, said the statement issued on Friday.

While the liver was donated to Manipal Hospital in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, a kidney was donated to Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru, and another kidney to Apollo BGS Hospital in Bengaluru. The heart valves were donated to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru, and the corneas to Lions Eye Bank in Mysuru.