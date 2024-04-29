400 seats and more for changing Constitution, claims H.M. Revanna

April 29, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chairman of the Congress Guarantees Committee H.M. Revanna has claimed that the appeal by the BJP to give it 400 seats and more is not for the development of the country but to change the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Revanna said that the reason for them seeking 400 seats and more in Parliament is because they do not believe in democracy and want to change it according to it their whims and fancies.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign is nothing but just publicity. “Mr. Modi is not speaking about development in any of his campaign meetings. He is just telling lies, including the Congress snatching away mangalasutra from Hindu women for giving it to Muslims,” he said.

Mr. Revanna said that the first goal of the BJP is to make rich people in the country super rich and that is the reason why they are seeking 400 seats and more.

He said that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna had snatched away the mangalasutra of scores of women but Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not speak a word. He is also tightlipped on the rape and murder of scores of women in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other States, Mr. Revanna added.