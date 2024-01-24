GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4 arrested in connection with Ambedkar statue desecration in Kalaburagi

When asked about the protests that followed, and the consequent damage to public property, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said that action would be taken against them too

January 24, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R. Chetan, along with district In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, addressing a media conference in Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on January 24, 2024.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R. Chetan, along with district In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, addressing a media conference in Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalaburagi police have arrested four persons in connection with desecration of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Lumbini Garden in Kotnoor (D) village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi. On January 24, they were produced in a local court, which remained them in judicial custody.

After the desecration came to light early on January 23, spontaneous protests hit Kalaburagi city, throwing normal life out of gear till evening. A case was registered in University Police Station. Three teams were formed to nab the culprits.

Addressing a media conference along with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi In-charge Priyank Kharge at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in the city on January 24, Police Commissioner R. Chetan said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the motive of the offence was to trigger violence.

“We had formed three teams to nab the culprits. Based on a scientific investigation, we arrested Kiran, Manu, Hanamanthu and Sangamesh – all are residents of Kotnoor (D) village. During questioning, they claimed to have desecrated the statue to trigger violence and disturb the peace in society. One more accused is absconding. We are trying to trace him,” Mr. Chetan said.

When asked about a note found in the crime scene, the officer said that the note contained some names. The persons named in the note did not have any connection with the desecration. The note was left at the spot to mislead the investigation.

“After the absconding accused is arrested, we will take all the accused into police custody for further investigation. Once the charge-sheet is filed, we will think of appointing a special prosecutor to appear for the State,” he said.

Mr. Priyank Kharge said that those who defaced the statues of great personalities like Dr. Ambedkar and Basavanna would be Manuvadis. “Those who desecrated the Ambedkar statue would be punished as per the law, no matter who they are,” he said.

When asked about the protests that followed, and the consequent damage to public property, the Minister said that action would be taken against them too.

“Heavy police force was deployed across the city given pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Nobody anticipated that people would desecrate the statue of Dr Ambedkar. Some angry youths, who came from other places to Kalaburagi, did not listen to local leaders and took the protests (against the desecration) to an extreme level. Police honestly worked hard to keep the situation under control. It is wrong to disturb public order and damage public property on the pretext of a protest. Action will be taken against them too,” Mr. Priyank said.

