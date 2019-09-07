34th eye donation fortnight observed

The 34th National Eye Donation Fortnight was observed by Narayana Nethralaya across the country to increase awareness and encourage eye donation. Termed as “Accelerated Laksha Laqshya”, this annual observance aims to reach one lakh corneal transplants by 2020.

The commemorating event on Saturday began with a bike rally and was attended by leaders from the Indian Armed Forces and chairperson of Karnataka State Human Rights Commission D.H. Waghela. Poster making and blindfolded clay-modelling activities were held in which over 250 children from 12 schools participated.

Highlighting the gap between demand and supply, hospital chairman K. Bhujang Shetty said: “In Bengaluru alone, there are close to 300 to 400 deaths per day but it is unfortunate that less than eight eyes are collected. Corneal blindness can be treated only through transplantation from eye donations since there is no substitute for human tissue.”

He called upon people to donate their eyes after death. “We request people to inform us immediately after death, as eyes need to be collected within six hours of death. We can be reached at 9741685555 or 9902821128.” Approximately 57,000 eyes are collected across India, whereas there are approximately 15 lakh people in the wait list for corneal transplant. In the past year, 4,500 eyes were collected in Karnataka, Bengaluru accounts for 70% of Karnataka’s collection and Narayana Nethralaya accounts for 40-45% of Karnataka’s collection. This year until August, Narayana Nethralaya has collected 1,181 eyes taking the total to 13,045. As many as 57,500 eyes have been pledged to the hospital since 1993.

“We have trained many people in various districts across Karnataka and set up eye collection centres in Doddaballapura, Madhugiri and Mandya. As a result of decades of awareness campaigns, Narayana Nethralaya’s Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank now ranks Number One in eye collection among Eye Banks in Karnataka for 2018-2019, and our Doddaballapura Collection centre ranks Number One across the country,” added Dr Shetty.

The event was graced by Air Marshal TD Joseph VM VSM, Senior Air Staff Officer TC, IAF Bengaluru; Lt Gen MKS Yadav SM, Commandant, ASC Center and College; CMDE Sudhir Gopalakrishnam, Station commander, Navy Bengaluru; Gp Capt S K Mittal VSM among others. Families of donors, recipients of corneal transplants, and heads of eye collection centres were also present for the event.

The annual Harish Nanjappa award was presented to Dr. Shrinivasa H.L. for collecting the highest number of eye donations. Documentaries on eye donations, celebrity endorsement videos and presentations on optimal use of donated eyes were also showcased at the event.