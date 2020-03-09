Karnataka

25 KSRP personnel injured in accident

The Police department bus which toppled at Thailuru near Maddur in Mandya district on Monday.

The Police department bus which toppled at Thailuru near Maddur in Mandya district on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 25 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel sustained injuries after the police department bus in which they were travelling toppled at Thailuru, near Maddur, of Mandya district on Monday. Four personnel – Sagar, Raghavendra, Anand and Ramana Gowda – suffered grievous injuries.

According to the Maddur police, the KSRP personnel were returning from Belluru near Nagamangala, where they were deputed for bandobust duty for the Adichunchanagiri fair (jathre).

The vehicle came to the extreme right side of the road when the driver tried to negotiate a curve. The tyres went off the road and the vehicle toppled on the roadside farmland.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 10:34:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/25-ksrp-personnel-injured-in-accident/article31026056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY