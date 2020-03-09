25 KSRP personnel injured in accident

As many as 25 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel sustained injuries after the police department bus in which they were travelling toppled at Thailuru, near Maddur, of Mandya district on Monday. Four personnel – Sagar, Raghavendra, Anand and Ramana Gowda – suffered grievous injuries.

According to the Maddur police, the KSRP personnel were returning from Belluru near Nagamangala, where they were deputed for bandobust duty for the Adichunchanagiri fair (jathre).

The vehicle came to the extreme right side of the road when the driver tried to negotiate a curve. The tyres went off the road and the vehicle toppled on the roadside farmland.