19-year-old BBA student ends life on PES University campus

January 31, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old BBA student ended his life at the PES University’s Electronics City campus on Tuesday. The student, Vignesh K., 19, hailed from Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, Vignesh had come to college and was found chatting with his friends in the canteen after class hours on Tuesday. However, he reportedly went to the sixth floor of the building and jumped to his death. Security personnel and staff found him in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead. The Parappana Agrahara police have filed an unnatural death report and are probing the case further to ascertain what pushed Vignesh to take the extreme step.

Previous cases

This is the third case of a student ending his life on the PES University campus in less than a year. In July 2023, a 19-year-old student Aditya Prabhu jumped to his death from the eighth floor at PES University campus in Girinagar. A third-year student Surya M. Achar ended life at the Electronics City Campus in October 2023.

In a statement released on Wednesday, PES University said Vignesh was a first year BBA student with a good academic record. “It should be noted that the university does not have any exams or any measured academic activity for the BBA programme at this point of time in the calendar,” the statement said.

“Vignesh also participated in these one-on-one mentorship sessions and none of these sessions showed any red flags. This observation is prompting us to explore his personal space. These observations have been shared with the authorities. All the mentorship notes regarding Vignesh will be shared with the authorities to see if it could give us some clues to help find the root cause and help to prevent it in future,” the statement further said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)