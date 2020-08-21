1.53 lakh candidates eligible for engineering counselling

As many as 1.53 lakh students who wrote the Common Entrance Test are eligible for counselling under the engineering stream.
Announcing the results of the test on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that a total of 1.75 lakh students had appeared for the examination. He said that 1.27 lakh were eligible for counselling for agriculture courses, 1.29 lakh for veterinary courses, and 1.29 lakh in naturopathy and yogic sciences. Meanwhile, as many as 1.55 lakh are eligible to take part in BPharma and Pharm D courses.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government has decided to ensure that the document verification would be done online this year to avoid any gathering at the verification centres.
As many as 63 students who tested positive for COVID-19 appeared for the examination at COVID care centres. The examination took place amidst a slew of precautionary measures. Those with symptoms and from containment zones wrote the examination in different classrooms.
In the engineering stream, Rakshith M. of R.V. PU College, Bengaluru, secured the first rank.
