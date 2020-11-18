₹ 150 crore sanctioned for interior roads in Hubballi-Dharwad

Tenders will be floated soon for the projects, says Minister Jagadish Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that ₹ 150 crore has been sanctioned for the twin cities under the Mahatma Gandhi Vikas Yojna for development of interior roads and tenders would be floated soon.

Speaking after performing the bhoomi puja for underground drainage network at Badami Nagar in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar said that the Public Works Department was laying a wide road at a cost of ₹ 50 crore from the underbridge on Gadag Road to Keshwapur, Bengeri, and from Gangubai Hangal Gurukul to Unkal.

Under the same work, the sub main road at Badami Nagar was also being developed and the work would be completed within the next four months, he said.

The Minister said that the civil works had been delayed due to lockdown and subsequent shortage of labour. “For the development of roads in the twin cities, ₹ 400 crore has been sanctioned under Central Road Fund (CRF). Railway Station Road, Lamington Road and Koppikar Road are being developed under Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Scheme. Madhura Colony Road has been developed under additional grants. In the next eight to nine months, all the roads will be developed,” he said.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Shettar said that when restrictions were withdrawn, many people were hesitant to go to restaurants, but now many eat out. “Likewise, there is initial hesitation and fear as colleges have reopened. Hostels too have been reopened after taking all necessary precautions. With COVID-19 cases coming down, automatically the fear and apprehensions will be reduced and more students will start attending regular classes,” he said.

HDUDA Chairman Nagesh Kalburgi, the former councillor Menaka Hurali, BJP leaers Mallikarjun Savakar, Santosh Chavan and others were present. The Minister on Tuesday inspected the ongoing work on the construction of a bridge between Unkal and Hulikoppa which was washed away during the flash floods in August 2018. The Minister asked the contractor to expedite the work and complete the construction at the earliest. He also assured the residents of providing additional funds for widening the approach road to the bridge.