101 stolen, lost mobile phones returned to owners in Kalaburagi

The city police have recovered 101 lost and stolen mobile phones worth around ₹24.50 lakh and on Wednesday, handed them over to their rightful owners.

Addressing presspersons here, Police Commissioner R. Chetan said that based on complaints of missing and lost mobile phones received through Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and e-Lost complaint lodged on the police app, the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN Crime) Police Station, the police not only registered cases but also recovered the phones.

A special team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal and it recovered 101 mobile phones from Andhra Pradesh Maharashtra, Telangana and different districts in Karnataka.

The mobile phones were either stolen during travelling, misplaced during journey and snatched or stolen by unidentified offenders.

Mr. Chetan said that the police have taken several steps to ensure that the people in the city live in a safe and secure manner. Strenuous efforts will be made for the detection and prevention of crime in the city.

Providing details of the crimes reported, Mr. Chetan said that the city recorded 900 crimes between January 1 and May 15, 2024, against the 1,013 crimes registered during the same period last year.

Security for victim

Mr. Chetan said that the city police will provide security to Arjunappa Madival, who was brutally tortured by a seven-member gang in a building on Hagarga Road in the first week of this month.

Arjunappa Madival is still in fear that the accused might attack him. The victim has requested the city police to provide him with a gunman for protection. When asked about the details of the remaining accused involved in the crime, the officer refused to give the names of other accused who are still at large.