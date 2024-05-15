GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

101 stolen, lost mobile phones returned to owners in Kalaburagi

Published - May 15, 2024 08:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The city police handing over a missing mobile phone set to its owners at the Police Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The city police handing over a missing mobile phone set to its owners at the Police Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The city police have recovered 101 lost and stolen mobile phones worth around ₹24.50 lakh and on Wednesday, handed them over to their rightful owners.

Addressing presspersons here, Police Commissioner R. Chetan said that based on complaints of missing and lost mobile phones received through Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and e-Lost complaint lodged on the police app, the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN Crime) Police Station, the police not only registered cases but also recovered the phones.

A special team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal and it recovered 101 mobile phones from Andhra Pradesh Maharashtra, Telangana and different districts in Karnataka.

The mobile phones were either stolen during travelling, misplaced during journey and snatched or stolen by unidentified offenders.

Mr. Chetan said that the police have taken several steps to ensure that the people in the city live in a safe and secure manner. Strenuous efforts will be made for the detection and prevention of crime in the city.

Providing details of the crimes reported, Mr. Chetan said that the city recorded 900 crimes between January 1 and May 15, 2024, against the 1,013 crimes registered during the same period last year.

Security for victim

Mr. Chetan said that the city police will provide security to Arjunappa Madival, who was brutally tortured by a seven-member gang in a building on Hagarga Road in the first week of this month.

Arjunappa Madival is still in fear that the accused might attack him. The victim has requested the city police to provide him with a gunman for protection. When asked about the details of the remaining accused involved in the crime, the officer refused to give the names of other accused who are still at large.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.