K. K. Venugopal reappointed Attorney General for one year

K K Venugopal was on Monday reappointed as the Attorney General for India for one year. His present three-year term ends on Tuesday.

“The President is pleased to re-appoint Shri K K Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year we.f.July 1, 2020,” a notification said.

Senior government officials had earlier said that the Centre had written to Mr. Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a fresh tenure.

In his reply, the top law officer said due to his advanced age, he would prefer to have a one-year fresh stint.

Mr. Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the Attorney General on June 30, 2017.