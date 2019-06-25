Jharkhand lynching a blot on humanity, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the lynching of a man in Jharkhand a “blot on humanity”, and questioned the “silence” of the BJP.

“The brutal lynching of this young man by a mob in Jharkhand is a blot on humanity. The cruelty of the police who held this dying boy in custody for 4 days is shocking as is the silence of powerful voices in the BJP ruled Central & State Govts.,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the issue of mob lynching was also raised by Opposition members in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the President’s Address.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said in the Lok Sabha it reflected an atmosphere of fear, and cited a 10-fold rise in hate crimes between 2014 and 2019. “There is resounding disdain for human rights that is permeating in every level of governance. There has been a ten-fold increase in the number of hate crimes between 2014 and 2019. This is like the valuation of an e-commerce start-up, Sir. There are forces in this country that are sitting there just pushing this number up,” Ms. Moitra said.

“The lynching of citizens in broad daylight is being condoned. From Pehlu Khan in Rajasthan last year to Mr. Ansari in Jharkhand yesterday, the list is not stopping,” she said.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal too raised the issue on the floor of the House.