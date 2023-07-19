HamberMenu
'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for Opposition alliance INDIA

The latest move by the Opposition comes after several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

July 19, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi having a word with West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. k)(PTI07_18_2023_000340B)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi having a word with West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. k)(PTI07_18_2023_000340B) | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Opposition parties announced the name for their alliance 'INDIA', they finalised Jeetega Bharat as the combine's tagline, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The Hindi tagline means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources said.

Also read: Coalitions of ‘negativity’ never successful, says PM Modi

According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

Several leaders stressed that coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

