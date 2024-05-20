Mirwaiz’s Hurriyat pitch for ‘dialogue among stakeholders’ 

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat on May 20 remembered the assassinated separatist leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone, on their death anniversary and warned against “belligerence and violence” over the Kashmir issue.

“The Hurriyat stands firm in its approach of dealing with the conflict, which has severely affected the people of J&K for decades. The way forward is dialogue among stakeholders. Peace, stability and security of the region will naturally follow. Belligerence and violence will only keep the pot boiling,” a spokesman of Mr. Farooq’s Hurriyat said, in a statement.

While Mr. Farooq’s father was killed by gunmen in 1990 inside his residence, the J&K Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone’s father Abdul Ghani Lone was assassinated on the death anniversary of Mr. Mohammed Farooq in 2002 by gunmen in Srinagar’s Eidgah.

“While their loss can never be compensated, what can be done is to emulate the values they lived by and followed. It was one of humanity, respect, belief in freedom of will and expression, tolerance for differences, engagement, safeguarding of minority rights and striving for justice. The Hurriyat tried to observe these principles in its functioning and while engaging for the resolution of the Kashmir conflict,” the Hurriyat said.

Mr. Farooq’s Hurriyat also highlighted the spate of arrests being made in Kashmir. “Raids continue and thousands of Kashmiri political leaders, activists and youth languish in jails for years, many without trial,” the Hurriyat said.