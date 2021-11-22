IRCTC changes staff’s saffron attire

Uniform an insult to Hindu religion, said some seers

Following objections and threats by seers from Ujjain over saffron attire of waiters onboard the Ramayana Express, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday said it has changed the staff dress code for a more professional look.

“It is to inform that the dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” an IRCTC spokesperson said.

As per a PTI report, seers from Ujjain had earlier in the day said the attire was an insult to Hindu religion and had also threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if the dress code is not withdrawn.

“We have written a letter two days back to the Union Railway Minister lodging our protest against waiters serving refreshments and food in the Ramayana Express in saffron. Donning saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas [necklaces] of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers,” Ujjain Akhada Parishad’s former general secretary Avdeshpuri had told the news agency.