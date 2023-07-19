Mob attacks IPS officer in Manipur; 30 held, probe on

July 19, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 04:41 am IST - New Delhi

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was attacked and one of the vehicles in his convoy torched by a mob in Imphal West district in Manipur in the late hours of Monday. Police fired tear-gas shells to disperse the mob.

Manipur Police said that 30 persons have been arrested and raids were on to apprehend the other suspects.

Police said that Inspector General of Police Kabib K., a 2005 batch IPS officer and another policeman who was part of his escort team, was also attacked.

The State Police said in a tweet that it “condemns the dastardly attack against Kabib K., IPS IGP (Z-II) and his escort personnel yesterday at Kwakeithel, Imphal West.”

It added, “It is hereby appealed to the public not to indulge in such anti-social deeds. It will not be tolerated. Thirty persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and raids will continue to apprehend more people involved in the said incident. While the police is working round the clock to bring normalcy in the State, it is expected of the public to co-operate with the police authorities. It is further appealed to the public that there should be no obstacle to the movement of security forces in carrying out their official duties.”

Police said that all lawful and legal action will be taken up in case of any deviation and obstruction.

More than 140 people have been killed in Manipur since the May 3 clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities led to continuing violence in the northeastern State.