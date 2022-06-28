Intruder shot dead near Jammu border: BSF

Early morning, the BSF checked the area and found the dead body of the Pakistani intruder very close to the fence.

Security personnel stand guard at a base camp of Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, on June 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Early morning, the BSF checked the area and found the dead body of the Pakistani intruder very close to the fence.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot dead an intruder near a border outpost on the International Border in R.S. Pora's Baquarpur in Jammu.

"At about 12:10 p.m., alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in general area of the Baquarpur border outpost. Left with no option, our troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of fencing," the BSF said.

The BSF said the domination party noticed that the person was coming from Pakistani side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the fence.

"Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence," the BSF said.

Early morning, the BSF checked the area and found the dead body of the Pakistani intruder very close to the fence.

"Nothing was recovered from him. The body being handed over to police for further disposal," the BSF said.