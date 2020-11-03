INS Airavat reaches Sudan with food aid to overcome effects of pandemic

Under Mission Sagar-II, INS Airavat will deliver food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat reached Sudan on November 2 with 100 tonnes of food aid as a part of Mission Sagar-II, the Indian Navy said.

Under Mission Sagar-II, INS Airavat will deliver food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mission Sagar-II follows the first Mission Sagar undertaken in May-June 2020, wherein India provided food and medicines to Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros.

“As part of ‘Mission Sagar-II’, INS Airavat entered Port Sudan on 02 November 2020. The government of India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries to overcome natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic, and towards the same INS Airavat is carrying a consignment of 100 tonnes of food aid for the people of Sudan,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

It said the mission is being done in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Indian government.