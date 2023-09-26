HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Indo-U.S. ties must be more ambitious, vie for frictionless trade relationship: Ambassador Garcetti

At the 20th Indo-U.S. Economic Summit, U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti called for a reduction of tariffs and the creation of a more predictable regulatory environment

September 26, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti during the 20th Indo-US Economic Summit, in New Delhi on September 26, 2023

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti during the 20th Indo-US Economic Summit, in New Delhi on September 26, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

India and the US need to strive towards a more ambitious and frictionless bilateral trade relationship, U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Canada’s Nijjar case probe must proceed, perpetrators brought to justice: U.S.

Speaking at the 20th Indo-U.S. Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Garcetti lauded the recently concluded G-20 Summit in New Delhi, saying India has demonstrated its global leadership through the "most successful" G-20 in the history of the organisation.

The theme of the 20th Indo-U.S. Economic Summit is 'Sharing ideas and potential for a sustainable partnership between India and the U.S. for the next 25 years'.

"The goal that we should be setting for each other is how can we be more ambitious. Not just settle for another deal, not just settle for as we have done in the last few months bringing down the retaliatory tariffs and trade disputes between our countries. That's not good enough.

"I think we need to close our eyes and dream of what this relationship can be like even more than we would imagine today. How can we create a frictionless relationship?” Mr. Garcetti said.

Noting that there is a need to do away with even the smallest of friction between the two countries in terms of trade, he called for a reduction of tariffs and the creation of a more predictable regulatory environment.

He also pitched for a robust agriculture trade between India and the U.S.

“This is a great agricultural country and so is the United States. We want India to be one of our top three markets in the world. Here, the productivity in dairy and other areas has levelled off," Mr. Garcetti said. He congratulated India on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern pole of the Moon.

The Ambassador said that both countries are now looking at partnerships in the commercial space segment.

He stressed the importance of sharing technology and co-development of technologies in sectors like defence, in which India and the U.S. already have strong ties.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.