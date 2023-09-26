HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Canada’s Nijjar case probe must proceed, perpetrators brought to justice: U.S.

Canada has alleged that Indian authorities were behind Nijjar's killing

September 26, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - Washington

PTI
A supporter waves a pro-independence Khalistan flag during a protest outside India’s consulate, a week after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the prospect of New Delhi’s involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on September 25, 2023.

A supporter waves a pro-independence Khalistan flag during a protest outside India’s consulate, a week after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the prospect of New Delhi’s involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on September 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United States has said Canada's investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar must proceed and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Canada has alleged that Indian authorities were behind Nijjar's killing. New Delhi has strongly denied the allegations as baseless.

Also Read | Canada updates travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by [Canadian] Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

"We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly – and privately – urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," Mr. Miller said in response to a question.

Related Topics

Canada / USA / World / diplomacy / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.