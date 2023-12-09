India’s import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Key Starting Material from other countries including China grew: Ministry

December 09, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The quantity and the value of bulk drug and drug intermediates imported from other countries including China during the last two years has only grown in the last financial year according to information given by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to the Parliament this week.

The import from China alone grew from 264582 MT at a value of ₹23,273 crore in 2021-22 to 300120 MT at the value of ₹25,551 crore in 2022-23.

Responding to question by MPs Goddeti Madhavi, Margani Bharat, N. Reddeppa and Pocha Brahmananda Reddy in Lok Sabha on whether the Government has taken/proposes to take steps to tackle India’s reliance on China for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and other pharma products the Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers noted that the country imports various bulk drugs/APIs for producing medicines from various countries including China.

“Most of the imports of the bulk drug/APIs being done in the country are because of economic considerations and also, China is one of the largest producers of Key Starting Material (KSM) and APIs in the world,” said the Minister in his response.

The Ministry adds that India has also exported bulk drug and drug intermediates worth ₹37,853 crore in FY 2022-23.

It added that various measures have been taken to minimise the country’s dependence on imports and to give fillip to indigenous manufacturing. Also the Health Ministry have been taken to encourage indigenous manufacturing of drugs.

“The Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, with a financial outlay of ₹3,000 crores and the tenure from FY 2020-2021 to FY 2024-25, provides for financial assistance to three States for establishing Bulk Drug Parks. The Department had received proposals from 13 States. After evaluation of the proposals as per prescribed criteria, the approval was accorded to the proposal of setting up Bulk Drug Parks in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” said the Ministry.