India’s active COVID-19 caseload drops

India’s total active COVID-19 caseload dropped to about 4.28 lakh on Wednesday, which was the lowest after 132 days. The total active cases were a little over 4.26 lakh on July 23.

“There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India’s present active caseload consists of just 4.51% of India’s total positive cases,” said a Health Ministry statement.

In all, 501 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Ten States and Union Territories accounted for 79.84% of new deaths. Maharashtra recorded the maximum of 95, followed by Delhi with 86 and West Bengal with 52 daily deaths.

Kerala reported the highest of 5,375 daily new cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,930. A total of 77.25% of the new cases was from 10 States and Union Territories.

Coronavirus updates December 2, 2020

Since the past three days, the daily new cases added to the country’s COVID-19 numbers have been around 30,000. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours was 36,604.

While 43,062 patients recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours, the number of daily recovered cases surpassed the daily new cases in the past five days.

The difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases also improved the recovery rate to 94.03%.

“The total recovered cases stand at 89,32,647. The gap between recovered and active cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 85 lakh today [Wednesday] and presently stands at 85,04,003,” it said, adding that 78.35% of the new recovered cases were concentrated in 10 States and Union Territories.

Maharashtra reported the maximum number of 6,290 single-day recoveries, while 6,151 people recovered in Kerala and 5,036 in Delhi.