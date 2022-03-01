Indian student killed in Kharkiv shelling

The student was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district, a Karnataka government official said.

A view shows a courtyard of the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The conflict in Ukraine has claimed an Indian life. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday confirmed that an Indian citizen who was studying in Kharkiv, second largest city of the country, was shot to death.

The MEA has summoned Ukrainian ambassador Igor Polikha for urgent consultation.

“With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” said Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson, confirming the incident.

The MEA said the Foreign Secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

"Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

The victim has been identified as Naveen S. G., who hails from Karnataka. He was shot while he was standing in a queue and waiting for food. Confirming the news, Karnataka Government officials said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Naveen’s father and all efforts will be made to bring back his body to India.

Informed sources said the situation in Kharkiv continues to be serious in view of heavy bombing by Russia.